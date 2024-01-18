ConcentricLife hires global leadership team to expand global offering

ConcentricLife, the promotional health and wellness platform now part of Accenture Song and nine-time Agency of the Year, announces the hiring of Phil Bartlett and Oliver Caporn to expand its global offering to client partners.

Phil Bartlett joins as Managing Director, Global; and Oliver Caporn joins as Executive Creative Director, Global. The new leaders, based in London, will lead global marketing engagements for clients, with connections into Accenture Song’s sprawling global capabilities.

Since joining forces in 2014, Phil and Oliver have significant track records creating impactful work for some of the world’s pre-eminent health brands and in leading agencies in the United Kingdom, most recently building one of London’s strongest creative reputations at CDM. Phil and Oliver also oversaw the agency’s certification as a Great Place to Work®, with a people-first approach and a focus on diversity & inclusion to build strong cultures and maintain strong retention of employees and clients.

“This is an incredibly important step in our journey to expand ConcentricLife’s offering and expertise even further, now as a part of Accenture Song,” says Ken Begasse, co-founder and CEO. “What’s most meaningful about our model for clients is the delivery of a truly connected global team, with the ability to handpick expert talent from anywhere in the world to solve health’s most pressing problems. With Phil and Oliver at the helm in London, I have the utmost confidence that we have right talent in place to grow exponentially.”

“The combination of ConcentricLife and Accenture was too good an opportunity to pass up, and gives us the platform to build out a truly global offering outside of the U.S.,” remarked Oliver Caporn. “This is a team with big ideas, with strong existing brand partners, and – now with Accenture – enviable capabilities to build end-to-end solutions.”

“For me this is all about connections,” notes Phil Bartlett. “As a result of ConcentricLife being founded 20 years ago through Ken and Michael’s personal partnership, there is a strong belief on the power of human connection that flows through the whole of ConcentricLife culturally. Now taking into account the connections that we can make with and through Accenture: with their expertise, our clients, and from drug to patient, the sky’s the limit.”

About ConcentricLife

ConcentricLife is an agency built to answer the rising customer demand on the health marketer. ConcentricLife spans three distinct specialist practices that bring over 20 years of deep subject matter expertise in rare disease, healthcare, and wellness, with sophisticated marketing capabilities spanning the organization. A part of Accenture Song, ConcentricLife helps brands build the optimal brand experience at any stage of the health journey.

Source: ConcentricLife