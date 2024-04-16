ConcentricLife’s new CSO shares agency’s business transformation

Vahia, who is an ex-cancer researcher and consultant, has spent the past decade in healthcare advertising, and brings extensive experience across many categories, from OTC launches to high science therapeutic areas such as oncology and neurology. He recently sat down with Med Ad News to talk about his new role at ConcentricLife and the agency's strategy behind delivering experiences versus having a transactional relationship with clients and brands.

Med Ad News: With your scientific background, what will your experiences bring to this new role?

Ankit Vahia: It doesn’t intuitively seem like an obvious route to take – spending time doing cancer research in biophysics, etc., but I think what you learn as an academic or a researcher is analytical thinking and the research method that is the foundation on which any strategy role is based. Since the work you do is only as good as the questions you can ask and how many different ways you can slice a problem, you also learn to work with multiple pieces of data and information. That’s the very core of research, and I think that is more of a blessing as the industry evolves.

Med Ad News: What attracted you to ConcentricLife?

Vahia: Their focus on experiences and always looking at brand building differently was interesting to me. [Creating] purpose-driven experiences is different from [developing] a singular strategy and concept. It’s a very different model in the industry.

One of the defining things that came out of [COVID] and everyone being at home for two years is people don’t want to just have a transactional relationship with brands – especially in health care. They want a broader experience. When you combine ConcentricLife’s focus on experiences with what Accenture brings, we’re helping clients deliver these experiences on an end-to-end basis, at a scale that’s unprecedented. It’s a business transformation.

As CSO, all the core strategic functions fall under my umbrella, which include brand, behavior, medical, analytics, AI, and data. We also have a commercial strategy group that helps us understand the other side of strategy, which goes beyond brands – franchise-level and enterprise-level work. Clients don’t need to look in multiple places, we can meet them where they need to be.

What customers (HCPs, patients, and caregivers) need out of their brands has changed, which means we cannot do what we’ve always done. We have to bring them ways of engaging with a brand that makes them realize that there’s a greater purpose here. And to do that you cannot have a model where every strategic function is its own little siloed unit. The entire customer journey is incredibly intermingled, so you don’t know where one phase ends and another begins. The decisions are a lot more collaborative at a customer level.

For caregivers and patients, the [healthcare] journey doesn’t start when they go to the doctor’s clinic; it has already started at home – they are learning about things via a telemedicine consultation before they even step into the office. That’s bringing in a lot more efficiency for medical practitioners, which means brands need to realize that there are moments with customers happening not at diagnosis or at treatment decision time, but much earlier.

We are coming to you with a point of view or a strategic approach that takes into account that bigger picture – the world your customers are living in. You cannot have a separate professional strategy and a patient and a caregiver strategy; they all need to live in an interconnected manner.

Med Ad News: Are there any industry trends/needs that you’re looking to address?

Vahia: We want to put data at the center of everything. This is not like doing interviews with people, this is actual data insights where you look at syndicated databases or what’s happening in the world. This is critical because what customers tell us and what they are actually thinking and saying can be very different. Sometimes people feel like they need to tell you what you want to hear, and out in the world is where the truth sits. Getting to that intersection is critical. When we put data at the center, it’s not just looking at what people are saying, but also understanding how they really feel. That’s something that right off the bat, will be at the core of what we do. Because only if you understand what people are really saying and really feeling to be honest – this is HCP and patients – that is the only way you can deliver an authentic experience.

In some cases, there’s a propensity to standardize things. I think when you bring data to the center, you realize that standardizing is not something we should be looking to do. We need to understand what’s going on at that point in time and then you deliver a real authentic path forward for the people who actually need it. This is what we’ll be immediately getting into, and we have a tremendous data team and data offering that we tie into our experience strategy and engagement strategy. It’s not based on generic or broad qualitative insight. And this is something we can only continue to expand on significantly with Accenture, along with tapping into their global database and capabilities. That’s why this model is so unique.

We will also build out more tech and AI capabilities. When deployed the right way, it can help us fine tune real insights such as where to look for certain information, how to bring AI-generated insights into our strategic process.

The market changed significantly in 2023, and I think that continues to put pressure on the traditional AOR model. There’s a need and an appetite for real transformation on the way we go into brand development. I think ConcentricLife and Accenture Song’s ability to go from brand building seamlessly from upstream, and then go to market and commercial strategy, and then the tech payoff at the end, is really unique. It’s a model that’s one-on-one, and that helps us bring capabilities and a skill set that helps companies evolve. As they’re looking to streamline their own processes, we can deliver a streamlined model to meet them where they are throughout the brand development journey.