Coronavirus Update: Now Dubbed COVID-19, with Death Toll Passing 1,100

The World Health Organization (WHO) gave the coronavirus that began in Wuhan, China, an official name, COVID-19. The most recent figures indicate there are more than 45,000 infections worldwide and it has killed more than 1,100 people.

Although there has been reporting on companies developing a potential vaccine against the virus, particularly by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), STAT reported that no major biopharma company has indicated it will manufacture a vaccine. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the reality of the situation was “very difficult and very frustrating.”

Most experts agree that it would take at least three months to develop a vaccine (probably closer to two as of this date) and possibly longer than a year to get it past clinical trials and onto the market.

“Companies that have the skill to be able to do it are not going to just sit around and have a warm facility, ready to go for when you need it,” Fauci said, speaking on a panel at the Aspen Institute and moderated by STAT’s Helen Branswell. He also noted that the one-year timeline requires a large pharmaceutical manufacturer to help make the vaccine.

The NIH vaccine is being developed by biotech company Moderna utilizing mRNA technology. It is funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), based in Oslo, Norway. The organization is also funding three other programs to develop a vaccine against COVID-19. None of them have the commercial manufacturing facilities that would be needed for large-scale production of the virus.

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen announced it would partner with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to develop its own COVID-19 vaccine. Rick Bright, director of BARDA, stated that “speed is crucial to saving lives and reducing further spread of the virus. Janssen is a proven partner with a flexible, rapid, vaccine platform.”

Part of the issue here is simply economic. In previous public health crises, biopharma companies have worked to develop vaccines and treatments only to have the end of the outbreak and have spent millions of dollars to develop products with no market.

“When we were doing this with Ebola, it was a major vaccine company that got burned who’s now pulling out of that,” Fauci said, not naming the company. “It is going to be a challenge to be able to get a major company to do that.”

The most recent data suggests the coronavirus outbreak has slowed, although in China, the Lunar New Year holiday just ended, meaning many people will return home and to work, at least in theory. There are literally tens of millions of Chinese under lockdown, confined to work-from-home arrangements. The Yunnan province in southwestern China, launched a WeChat app program dubbed Kang Yiqing (Fighting the Epidemic). This app requires residents to supply their personal data by scanning a QR code whenever they enter a public space. Those public spaces include residential areas, farmers’ markets, shopping centers, supermarkets, restaurants, hospitals, pharmacies, airports, subway stations, bus terminals and other public transportation.