Could AI-generated key opinion leader videos become the norm? Market research says, Yes.

By Susan Perlbachs, EVERSANA INTOUCH

In the age of artificial intelligence (AI), the boundaries of communication and information dissemination are expanding exponentially. Key opinion leader (KOL) videos are no exception. The ability to create lifelike avatars to deliver content in a way that’s nearly indistinguishable from human presence is not only here, but it’s here to stay.

This groundbreaking approach has the potential to revolutionize content creation and distribution. But for many marketers and brand owners, it also raises questions: What’s the receptivity of doctors towards AI-generated videos featuring KOLs? Will the content be perceived as credible? What are other concerns or ethical considerations that may arise?

Our agency has produced and fielded a number of AI-generated KOL videos, and we believe that this approach is not only highly credible, but it also garners better results than traditionally produced videos due to the “wow” factor of AI. But we didn’t want marketers to simply take our word for it. So, we conducted market research to hear from our intended audience.

We spoke with 15 clinicians across a variety of specialties including rheumatology, gastroenterology, oncology, dermatology, and primary care to help us understand how these medically trained experts would feel about AI-generated content and KOLs.

Three key takeaways emerged from our market research discussions.

1: The credibility and impact of AI-generated videos is real

Eighty percent of the healthcare professionals surveyed considered AI-generated KOL video material just as credible and impactful as traditional KOL videos. This endorsement of AI-generated content reflects the fact that some clinicians believe the technology can help convey important information to targeted audiences.

2: AI videos must be “Artificially Authentic”

The overwhelming majority of clinicians expressed a clear preference for AI-generated KOL videos that feature avatars closely resembling the real KOLs. While the videos may be created using artificial intelligence, the medical community insists on authenticity, emphasizing the importance of proper disclaimers. They must state the KOL’s identity, and qualifications and clarify that while the image is AI-generated, the content was written and/or approved by a clinical expert.

Additionally, several physicians we spoke to recommended incorporating a question- and answer-type section at the end of videos, or, alternatively, a platform to provide contact information for the real KOL, fostering deeper engagement.

Also of note: Linguistics research was conducted, revealing that approximately 65 percent of respondents favored the term “digital representation” to describe AI-generated avatars.

3: Clinicians want to be part of the AI-content revolution

Finally, eight out of 10 surveyed physicians said that were willing — even excited — to participate in AI-generated videos. This enthusiasm underscores the potential for this type of content to become not just accepted, but the norm. From the clinician’s perspective, the convenience and efficiency offered by never having to step foot into a studio, do a voice-over recording or reshoots was extremely compelling.

The key takeaway from our interactions with regard to clinicians’ willingness to embrace AI-generated KOL content is simple — the future is now.