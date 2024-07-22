Court weighs what US must prove in Regeneron kickback case

He said that ruling was based on an interpretation of anti-kickback law that ran contrary to the goals of lawmakers who when amending the law in 2010 sought to strengthen the government’s ability to pursue such claims, not weaken it.

“It really just defies logic,” he said.

But some members of the three-judge panel appeared skeptical of his argument including U.S. Circuit Judge William Kayatta, who said the Justice Department was asking his court to look beyond the statute’s plain text to what a few lawmakers said.

“What license do we have to delve into the statutory history on this?” he asked.

The False Claims Act allows the department and whistleblowers bringing cases on the government’s behalf to sue companies to recover taxpayer funds paid out by government programs including Medicare and Medicaid based on false claims.

A separate law, the Anti-Kickback Statute, forbids paying kickbacks to generate healthcare business.