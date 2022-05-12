COVID-19 deaths cross 2 million mark in the European region – WHO

, ,

Medical staff transfer a patient in need of an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) life support unit after a CT examination at the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the “Klinikum Darmstadt” clinic in Darmstadt, Germany, December 11, 2021. Picture taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

COVID-19 deaths cross 2 million mark in the European region – WHO

May 12, 2022; 10:50 AM EDT

(Reuters) – The World Health Organization on Thursday said COVID-19 deaths have exceeded the 2 million mark for countries in the WHO European Region.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/covid-19-deaths-cross-2-million-mark-european-region-who-2022-05-12

/by