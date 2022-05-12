https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/COVID-19-deaths-cross-2-million-mark-in-the-European-region-–-WHO-Reuters-5-12-22.jpg 503 960 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2022-05-12 10:54:322022-05-12 12:05:58COVID-19 deaths cross 2 million mark in the European region – WHO
COVID-19 deaths cross 2 million mark in the European region – WHO
May 12, 2022; 10:50 AM EDT
(Reuters) – The World Health Organization on Thursday said COVID-19 deaths have exceeded the 2 million mark for countries in the WHO European Region.
