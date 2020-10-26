https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/COVID-19-complication-rates-far-higher-than-for-flu-open-windows-partitions-advised-for-classrooms-Reuters-10-21-20-.jpeg 247 370 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys 2020-10-26 16:44:20 2020-10-26 21:45:28 Covid-19 heart changes raise death risk; virus may be lead killer of young adults during surges