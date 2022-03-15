COVID-19 Update: Omicron BA.2 Surges, Long COVID and Mental Health

Many countries around the world that appeared to have kicked COVID-19, are reporting surges, largely the result of the so-called “stealth” Omicron variant, BA.2. For that story and more, continue reading.

Omicron BA.2 Appears to be Surging Globally

Although numbers appear to be dropping in the U.S., other countries around the world are seeing increases of COVID-19 cases, particularly in the UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy and the Netherlands. The cause appears to be the so-called “stealth” variant of Omicron, BA.2, which is about 1.5 times more transmissible than the original Omicron variant, BA.1. BA.2 now makes up more than half of new cases in Germany and about 11% of cases in the U.S.

“It’s clear that BA.2 is more transmissible than BA.1 and this, combined with the relaxation of mitigation measures and waning immunity, is contributing to the current surge in infections,” said Lawrence Young, professor of molecular oncology at Warwick University. “The increased infectiousness of BA.2 is already out-competing and replacing BA.1, and we are likely to see similar waves of infection as other variants enter the population.”

Although BA.2 is more transmissible, other factors likely associated with the rise of cases are relaxing restrictions, more social gatherings, fewer people wearing masks and some diminishment of immunity from previous infections and vaccination. Although positive tests are increasing, hospital admissions and deaths have not been increasing at the same rate.

Severe COVID-19 and Long-Term Mental Health Issues

An observational study of long-term mental health consequences of COVID-19 (Long Covid) was evaluated across six countries: Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the UK. The researchers evaluated symptoms of depression, anxiety, COVID-19-related distress, and poor sleep quality, comparing individuals with or without COVID-19 diagnoses. It included 247,249 people, 9979 diagnosed with COVID-19 during the study period, with a mean follow-up of 5.65 months.

They found that people diagnosed with COVID-19 overall had a higher likelihood of depression symptoms and poorer sleep quality, but not anxiety or COVID-19-related stress compared to people with no COVID-19 diagnosis. The depression and COVID-19-related distress faded over time. People diagnosed with COVID-19 but were never bedridden had a consistently lower risk of depression and anxiety than those not diagnosed with COVID-19, but patients who were bedridden for more than seven days had a much higher risk of depression and anxiety than those without COVID-19 diagnoses.

COVID-19 Surges Again in China

China has the worst surge of COVID-19 cases since early 2020, according to the country’s National Health Commission (NHC). It appears to be the result of the Omicron variant. On Sunday, health officials reported 2,125 cases across 58 cities in 19 of 31 mainland provinces. This is the fourth day in a row the country reported more than 1,000 daily local cases. The country has a strict zero-Covid policy that involves a combination of border controls, mass testing, quarantines and lockdowns.

Currently, two major Chinese cities, Changchun and Shenzhen, are under lockdown, with more than 26 million people confined to their homes. Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong, has closed all businesses except those deemed essential or supplying Hong Kong, public transportation has been suspended, as well as indoor dining, and the closure of all public areas except grocery stores and pharmacies.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), told CNBC, “China has a population that’s very vulnerable to this new variant (BA.2). This is a much more contagious variant, it’s going to be harder to control, and they don’t have a population that has natural immunity.”

He added, “They haven’t deployed vaccines that are very effective against this particular variant, this Omicron variant, and so they’re very vulnerable to spread right now. They didn’t use the time that they bought themselves to really put in place measures that would prevent Omicron from spreading.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Makers’ Stock Jumps as COVID-19 Surges in China

Although much of the stock market took a hit, likely due to a possible rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week and the war in Ukraine, companies with COVID-19 vaccines saw their stocks pop. Moderna, Inc.’s rose more than 8% to almost $150.07 and hit an intraday high of $166.75. BioNTech climbed 12% to $151.92. Pfizer popped 4% to $52.25, and Johnson & Johnson climbed 1% to $171.69. The benefit didn’t extend to Novavax, which closed down about 1% at $71.93, even though it jumped almost 15% in the morning to an intraday high of $83.25.

Analysts with Jefferies wrote in a note to investors that the China surge had worried investors who now think the pandemic will take more time to resolve. “Vaccine makers will continue to trade on global fear of more waves,” Jefferies’ analyst Michael Yee wrote.

China has relied on its own internal vaccine, Sinopharm, but the surge there may increase demand for Moderna’s vaccine in the country.

Pfizer and Moderna Execs Have Different Ideas About Additional Boosters

Pfizer’s chief executive officer, Albert Bourla, has been bullish on booster shots all along, and recently said he believed a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was required “right now.” The companies also plan to send data to the FDA over a fourth shot soon. However, Stephen Hoge, president of Moderna, indicated he thought an additional booster would only be needed for the elderly and immunocompromised, while the general public probably won’t.

“Is it necessary?” Hoge said. “I think that’s a strong word. I think it will provide a benefit to anyone who gets it. Whether or not public health continues to recommend it for everybody is a more complicated thing, because not everybody’s wanting to get the first couple ones.”

Meanwhile, Moderna hopes that its bivalent booster against both Omicron and the original viral strain will be ready this year. Both Bourla and Hoge believe SARS-CoV-2 will stay around and not be completely eradicated.