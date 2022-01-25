COVID is less severe with Omicron than Delta, U.S. study suggests

, , , , , , , , , , ,

COVID is less severe with Omicron than Delta, U.S. study suggests

January 25, 2022; 2:59 PM EST

By and

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/covid-is-less-severe-with-omicron-than-delta-us-study-suggests-2022-01-25

/by