CDM Princeton’s new leadership builds a lifechanging roster

June 11, 2019

Princeton

As part of an integrated change in executive leadership within the CDM network, Craig Romanok, Managing Partner, Director of Client Services in Princeton, has been named President of CDM Princeton.

Romanok, a 19-year CDM Princeton veteran, has built a reputation as a big thinker and passionate advocate of lifechanging strategic and creative work. He is replacing Gregg Geider, who will be stepping into the role of President of CDM New York.

Romanok says, “For the past two years, CDM Princeton has built an agency model on the idea of ‘lifechanging.’ It is my pleasure to continue that trajectory as president of one of the world’s most admired healthcare advertising agencies. During my tenure, CDM Princeton has brought the best people, brands, and innovation together to change real lives, and my focus remains on transformative brands and the clients who promise to change the world for the better.”

Alongside Romanok is an executive leadership team that includes Gretchen Eberhart, MD, EVP, Director of Strategic Services, and Gary Scheiner, EVP, Executive Creative Director.

