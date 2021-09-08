CROWDPHARM AND CROSS & WILD COMBINE FORCES

— CrowdPharm and its global talent engine move forward to deliver end-to-end solutions

KANSAS CITY, MO/TUCSON, AZ – September 8, 2021 – Two independent full-service agencies, CrowdPharm and Cross & Wild­, today announced that they are combining forces and will move forward as one agency, CrowdPharm, to provide end-to-end services to healthcare marketers looking for unprecedented value and results.

“The current healthcare agency model has not evolved with changing client needs and desires,” said Mike Myers, Managing Director of CrowdPharm. “CrowdPharm delivers an unprecedented client-focused approach to driving brand performance. We offer healthcare marketers a true partnership with a customized team, drawn from one of the largest healthcare agency–focused talent pools in the world, ready to jump in (and out) to build solutions that address unique commercial challenges. It’s uncharacteristically liberating for clients and their brand work.”

Founded in 2014, Cross & Wild was built to address two inherent flaws found in traditional agencies: scope creep, and bait and switch. Designed to be agile, Cross & Wild is led by industry veterans and fueled by CrowdPharm’s global network of talent. The team builds customized commercial strategies that accelerate brand success, including for underperforming brands. All Cross & Wild employees join CrowdPharm’s team.

CrowdPharm, founded in 2017, is built to work both directly with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and as a white label resource for agencies looking to enhance their clients’ brands with fresh talent and global perspectives. With a unique spin on crowdsourcing, CrowdPharm’s global agency model represents an evolution of the industry’s traditional approach to working with clients and brands. The agency’s 3,800+ vetted network members work across 100 countries, all 50 US states, and 32 time zones to deliver original solutions more efficiently and cost effectively.

“This is a bold step forward in leveraging technology that helps healthcare marketers unleash their brands’ potential,” said Steve Bernstein, President of Bernstein-Rein and CrowdPharm partner. “Both companies have worked together seamlessly for years. By joining forces and moving forward as CrowdPharm, we’ve simplified how we deliver value to our clients and made ourselves even more impactful.”

Cross & Wild and CrowdPharm were both recently named to Inc. Magazine’s 2021 list of 5,000 fastest- growing private companies in America.

About CrowdPharm

CrowdPharm is an independent full-service agency led by industry veterans and fueled by one of the largest networks of global talent in the world. Their new technology-based agency model delivers an abundance of original strategic and creative solutions across time zones and provides a flexible force of talent with experience that spans startups, orphan products, blockbusters, and primary care. With 3,800+ members across 100 countries, the agency is ready to develop compelling brand communications in healthcare, medical, and pharmaceutical marketing for pharmaceutical and biopharma companies. Visit crowdpharm.com.

For more information contact:

Lori Goodale

Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications

518.366.7230

[email protected]