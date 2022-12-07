CrowdPharm announces acquisition of Boom Ideanet



KANSAS CITY, MO—December 7, 2022—CrowdPharm, a full-service healthcare advertising agency and an innovator in agency crowdsourcing, today announces its acquisition of Boom Ideanet as it continues to grow the largest network of global talent in healthcare. Acquiring Boom Ideanet strengthens CrowdPharm’s integrated consumer offering to clients. Boom Ideanet is a creative resource for in-house and independent ad agencies using a network of experienced creative consumer talent.

“As an early pioneer in crowdsourcing, Boom Ideanet set the stage for CrowdPharm’s game-changing approach to delivering full-service agency services in healthcare marketing and communications,” said Steve Bernstein, CrowdPharm Co-founder and Partner. “With this acquisition, CrowdPharm gains even more established knowledge in building network communities as well as years of experience in consumer advertising.”

Boom Ideanet opened its doors in 2011 as a response to clients wanting an abundance of original content faster, and with an efficiency that traditional agency models could not provide. To accomplish this, Boom created a crowdsourced technology platform to communicate to a vetted network of 250+ consumer creatives and began creating award-winning campaigns for clients like PetSmart, Perrigo, Massage Envy, and Bayer Animal Health.

“PetSmart was the impetus for launching Boom Ideanet, and Boom was fortunate to work with them for a five-year period,” said Bernstein. “One particularly memorable campaign created for PetSmart featured Martha Stewart and her pet product line that she personally tested.”

“With today’s gig economy, CrowdPharm couldn’t be more relevant to our clients and prospects. Ideas can come from anywhere. The knowledge we gain from Boom Ideanet and their network will continue to expand our expertise in consumer insights and behaviors and inform how we continue to expand CrowdPharm’s global network in our efforts to innovatively support our clients and their brands,” said Mike Myers, CrowdPharm Managing Director, Co-founder, and Partner. “The acquisition of Boom enables us to bring exceptional consumer experience to CrowdPharm clients whose brands need to reach patients and caregivers.”

Details of the acquisition are not public.

About CrowdPharm

CrowdPharm is an independent full-service agency led by industry veterans and fueled by the largest network of global healthcare talent anywhere. Innovative technology enables the agency to deliver an abundance of original strategic and creative solutions and provide a flexible force of talent with experience that spans startups, orphan products, blockbusters, and primary care. With 5,400+ members across 115+ countries, the agency is ready to develop compelling brand communications in healthcare, medical, and pharmaceutical marketing for pharmaceutical and biopharma companies. Visit crowdpharm.com.

Source: CrowdPharm