CrowdPharm announces an appointment and promotion

New Roles and Responsibilities to Enhance Client Solutions

Strategic Focus and Vision for the Agency’s Global Talent Network’s Rapid Growth

KANSAS CITY, MO—August 19, 2024—CrowdPharm, a Spectrum Science company, today announces the appointment of Dan Lutz to Managing Director, Global Network Creative Officer and the promotion of Ray Colon to Managing Director, Chief Creative Officer. These moves recognize a strategic focus to support the rapid growth of CrowdPharm’s global talent network and a vision to increase engagement with the agency’s 10,000+ network members across 132+ countries, all to enhance the agency’s abilities to meet and exceed the needs of their clients.

“We launched CrowdPharm in 2017 with 500+ vetted professionals across 30 countries and representing all agency disciplines,” says Mike Myers, President. “Our goal was to build one of the world’s largest networks of healthcare talent with the capacity to develop more original strategic and creative solutions while working across time zones to deliver solutions that set our clients’ brands apart.” Today, CrowdPharm’s proprietary application allows the agency to engage quickly with 10,000+ vetted and on-demand healthcare experts in their network.

CrowdPharm offers something no one else in healthcare marketing has provided to clients and brands before—real-time access to the best minds around the world. With highly experienced professionals working together in CrowdPharm’s network, the agency achieves time and cost efficiencies for clients.

According to Myers, clients’ needs have evolved, making the agency’s transformative model of delivering healthcare advertising even more relev

ant today. In 2023, CrowdPharm expanded into Asia Pacific with an office in Singapore, led by Heng Aw as Regional Director and solidified their working relationship with WeTheBrand, a creative and marketing agency in Vietnam. In 2024, CrowdPharm partnered with Media Medic Communications, an insights-driven strategic communications agency in India and a member of Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC).

Dan Lutz and Ray Colon are both fully committed to the network’s continued growth through expanding relationships and connectivity that delivers the right talent at the right time to both CrowdPharm and Spectrum Science clients. “The evolution of Dan’s role is a recognition of his innate ability to connect with our global members and the fact that our global needs are growing daily,” says Myers. “Ray is a sought-after, award-winning creative director. In his new role, he will now have the ability to directly lead others to new heights and shape the future of our creative body of work.”

As Managing Director, Global Network Creative Officer, Lutz will focus on building a culture for the agency’s global network that becomes an inspiring place of connectivity and collaboration amongst members. He will lead the momentum of CrowdPharm’s network talent development for all future creative needs by maximizing and engaging network talent to create efficiencies. “I look forward to creating a richer, expanded program of engagement for our network members that results in our ability to identify and engage with top global talent,” says Lutz, adding, “Improving network functionality and user experience is key to paving our success.”

As Managing Director, Chief Creative Officer, Colon will lead the next generation of creative at CrowdPharm by evolving the q

uality and enhancing the agency’s reputation as a creative leader and innovator in the industry. “Elevating the creative solutions we deliver by creating a culture of curiosity with top-level talent is my leading focus in helping our clients’ brands succeed,” says Colon.

“The depth of talent and knowledge this dynamic duo shares with the agency continues to be a powerful force in helping clients understand how transformative our healthcare agency model is,” says Steve Bernstein, EVP, CrowdPharm Senior Leadership Advisor.

About CrowdPharm

CrowdPharm, a Spectrum Science company, is a full-service agency led by industry veterans and fueled by the largest network of global talent anywhere. Innovative technology enables the agency to deliver an abundance of original strategic and creative solutions and provide a flexible talent force with experience that spans startups, orphan products, blockbusters, and primary care. With 10,000+ members across 132+ countries, the agency is ready to develop compelling brand communications in healthcare, medical, and pharmaceutical marketing for pharmaceutical and biopharma companies. Visit crowdpharm.com.

For more information, contact:

Lori Goodale

VP, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications

518.366.7230

[email protected]