CROWDPHARM ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CONSUMER AGENCY BERNSTEIN-REIN

– Healthcare marketers have a new option to seamlessly connect with healthcare professionals and patients

KANSAS CITY, MO – August 4, 2021 – CrowdPharm, an independent full-service agency that has one of healthcare’s largest networks of global talent, announces a strategic partnership with independent consumer advertising agency Bernstein-Rein to develop powerful direct-to-consumer (DTC) brand communications. The partnership is a result of both companies’ commitment to boldly step outside traditional agency models to optimize results. Healthcare marketers now have a new integrated option that aligns their advertising and marketing communication needs when launching a new brand in both the professional and consumer spaces.

“The healthcare industry is exploding with opportunities to improve healthcare professional and DTC experiences. Partnering with CrowdPharm is a natural extension of our desire to deliver great ideas that motivate consumers and drive results,” said Steve Bernstein, CEO of Bernstein-Rein and partner in CrowdPharm. “Our goal is to do what we have always done so well—help brands better connect with consumers—specifically in this case, with patients and healthcare professionals.”

The partnership leverages Bernstein-Rein’s excellence in consumer insight and creativity. For more than 50 years, they have engaged as a group of entrepreneurs who see consumer problems and believe there’s a better way. The full-service advertising agency does everything from designing comprehensive marketing and communications campaigns to erecting single billboards. The company’s range of services includes graphic design and interactive, broadcast, print, and direct advertising.

“Bernstein-Rein has created, launched, and helped grow so many of the consumer brand campaigns we know and love today: Walmart, McDonald’s, H&R Block, PetSmart, and Hostess,” said Mike Myers, CrowdPharm Managing Director and partner. “By eliminating the struggle of juggling consumer and professional agency relationships and seamlessly integrating Bernstein-Rein’s consumer expertise, we can help healthcare marketers leverage professional and DTC marketing communications.”

CrowdPharm, who experienced unprecedented growth in 2020, is built to work both directly with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and as well as a white label resource for agencies looking to enhance their clients’ brands with fresh global perspectives. CrowdPharm’s global agency model represents an evolution of the industry’s traditional approach to working with clients and brands. With a unique spin on crowdsourcing, CrowdPharm’s 3,700+ network members work across 32 time zones to deliver original solutions more efficiently and cost effectively.

Both agencies are addressing healthcare marketers’ needs for their agency partners to be more streamlined and agile. Clients want more for less and an abundance of ideas that deliver better outcomes. They want the client-focused A-team each and every time, and they want scalability. This partnership delivers value by providing end-to-end expertise when needed, ultimately making healthcare marketers’ lives easier. Take a look at what’s possible.

CrowdPharm recently announced a strategic partnership with True Media to provide integrated media strategy that influences audience behavior. This partnership leverages True Media’s more than 16 years of excellence in data-driven media strategy, audience planning, media activation, and data analytics.

About Bernstein-Rein

Bernstein-Rein is an independent marketing agency that sees what others don’t see and whose teams discover insights and create solutions that drive results and enable its clients to win. Established in 1964, Bernstein-Rein continues to leverage insightful imagination to build some of the world’s best-known brands, turn them into household names and inspire consumers to act. Visit https://b-r.com.

About CrowdPharm

CrowdPharm is an independent full-service agency led by industry veterans and fueled by one of healthcare’s largest networks of global talent. This new agency model delivers an abundance of original strategic and creative solutions across time zones and provides a flexible force of talent with experience that spans from startups, orphan products, blockbusters, and primary care. With 3,700+ members across 99 countries, the agency is ready to develop compelling brand communications in healthcare, medical, and pharmaceutical marketing for pharmaceutical and biopharma companies. Visit crowdpharm.com.

