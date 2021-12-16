CROWDPHARM ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH GLOBAL MEDICAL EDUCATION LEADER AVLIS INTERNATIONAL

KANSAS CITY, MO – December 16, 2021 – CrowdPharm, an independent full-service agency that has one of healthcare’s largest networks of global talent, announces a strategic partnership with independent global meetings and medical education company Avlis International, to develop branded communications for the unique needs of physicians and specialty pharma. The partnership is a result of both companies’ commitment to help healthcare practitioners improve patient outcomes.

“Our goal has always been to develop innovative programs and events that will generate interest and engagement,” said Sue Silva, Chief Executive Officer, Avlis International. “We understand healthcare providers have endless choices when it comes to consuming medical content. We strive to create dynamic programming options that foster learning in unique and effective ways. Partnering with CrowdPharm gives us the ability to provide a comprehensive suite of creative services that will ultimately help our clients, and physicians, better connect with those they serve.”

Avlis has a reputation for excellence in medical education, and in meetings and events in the healthcare industry. The company provides evidence-based educational platforms, both virtual and in-person, that help clinicians make appropriate treatment decisions. They specialize in advisory board meetings, peer-to-peer programs and continuing medical education events, market research, KOL management and speaker training, and scientific symposia and publications.

“Avlis is a global leader in executing medical education events, from national sales meetings to product launches to KOL roundtables,” said Mike Myers, Managing Director of CrowdPharm. “We are excited to work with them and thrilled to be able to continue to enhance the value that we can offer our clients.”

CrowdPharm is a fully integrated agency built to work directly with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. CrowdPharm’s global technology-based agency model represents an evolution of the industry’s traditional approach to working with clients and brands. With 4,100+ network members working across 32 time zones, the agency delivers original solutions more efficiently and cost effectively.

About Avlis International

Avlis is a global, independent medical education company focused on meeting the unique needs of physicians and specialty pharma. With 20+ years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, the company has built an extensive network of thought leaders with a range of therapeutic areas of expertise. They provide the services and logistics for virtual and in-person events around the globe. Visit avlisinc.com.

About CrowdPharm

CrowdPharm is an independent full-service agency led by industry veterans and fueled by one of the largest networks of global talent in the world. Their innovative technology-based agency model delivers an abundance of original strategic and creative solutions across time zones and provides a flexible force of talent with experience that spans startups, orphan products, blockbusters, and primary care. With 4,100+ members across 100 countries, the agency is ready to develop compelling brand communications in healthcare, medical, and pharmaceutical marketing for pharmaceutical and biopharma companies. Visit crowdpharm.com.

For more information contact:

Lori Goodale

Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications

518.366.7230

[email protected]