CROWDPHARM ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH TRUE MEDIA

KANSAS CITY, MO – July 21, 2021 – CrowdPharm, an independent full-service agency with one of healthcare’s largest networks of global talent, announces a strategic partnership with True Media to provide integrated, data-driven media strategy that influences customer behavior. True Media, a subsidiary of True Independent Holdings, is one of the fastest-growing integrated media strategy and communications agencies in North America.

“Consumers today don’t just expect to receive content seamlessly across all of their preferred media channels—they’re looking for meaning, relevance, and personalization without compromising privacy,” said Preston Waller, President, True Media. “That’s especially true in markets like healthcare and pharma, where consumer experience and the way we market to patients and prospects is changing rapidly.”

The partnership leverages True Media’s more than 16 years of excellence in data-driven media strategy, audience planning, media activation, and data analytics. The agency analyzes the impact of trends on media and consumer behaviors, in order to best connect brands with the right customers at scale and with accountability. True Media is the only media agency in the Advertising and Marketing Independent Network (AMIN), a global collective of more than 50 entrepreneurial independent agencies across 30 countries. And, as a preferred Google and Facebook partner, True Media is in the top 3% to 5% of global agencies.

“True Media has worked with numerous pharmaceutical and healthcare brands, efficiently breaking down media channels to deliver optimized marketing strategies and highly measurable results,” said Mike Myers, Managing Director and partner, CrowdPharm. “Our clients will benefit from True Media’s proprietary AI platform that tracks both campaign progress and performance efficiency across numerous key performance indicators, including budget and media vehicle, and allows for real-time adjustments.”

CrowdPharm is built to work both directly with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and as well as a white label resource for agencies looking to enhance their clients’ brands with fresh global perspectives. The agency’s 3,600+ network members work across 32 time zones to deliver original solutions more efficiently and cost effectively.

About True Media

Founded in 2005, True Media is a media strategy and communications company that specializes in helping corporations determine efficient and effective marketing and advertising plans, including traditional, digital, social and mobile media. With offices in the United States and Canada, True Media develops advertising plans, manages media relationships and conducts media negotiations for some of North America’s most reputable companies. True Media is the flagship media agency within True Independent Holdings one of North America’s leading independent marketing and advertising networks. Visit truemediaservices.com.

About CrowdPharm

CrowdPharm is an independent full-service agency led by industry veterans and fueled by one of healthcare’s largest networks of global talent. This new agency model delivers an abundance of original strategic and creative solutions across time zones and provides a flexible force of talent with experience that spans from startups, orphan products, blockbusters, and primary care. With 3,600+ members across 97 countries, the agency is ready to develop compelling brand communications in healthcare, medical, and pharmaceutical marketing for pharmaceutical and biopharma companies. Visit crowdpharm.com.

