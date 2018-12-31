Integrated end-to-end patient and supply chain management platform to support cell and gene therapies

IRVINE, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) (NASDAQ: CYRXW) and EVERSANA™ have announced a strategic alliance to further create a fully integrated regenerative medicine supply chain solution. The alliance will be designed to leverage EVERSANA’s position as the leading provider of commercial services addressing access, affordability and adherence challenges for cell and gene therapies and Cryoport’s complete suite of temperature-controlled logistics solutions to ensure a safe and effective supply chain solution for innovative therapeutic advancements.

This broad-based strategic alliance will be offered to current and prospective clients to support the development of groundbreaking regenerative medicines, including CAR T-cell and gene therapies.

“The promise of regenerative medicine requires an innovative look at the complete product life cycle from market access planning through efficient distribution and best-in-class patient support. With Cryoport, we add real time logistics solutions with its standard setting Chain of Compliance™, which includes “chain of condition”, “chain of custody” and “chain of identity”, to our global distribution and patient service capabilities,” said Jim Lang, EVERSANA CEO. “Their temperature-controlled logistics solutions are currently used by almost all of the leading biopharma companies. Our alliance will drive synergistic revenue growth for both of our companies and provide synergistic value to our clients.”

Jerrell Shelton, Cryoport CEO added, “Through our alliance, Cryoport will provide EVERSANA and its clients with our full suite of logistics solutions under our ‘powered by cryoport™‘ marketing model. This includes our Cryoport Express® Shippers, Cryoportal® Logistics Management Platform, leading-edge SmartPak II™ Condition Monitoring System and our advanced logistics management. EVERSANA is building a powerhouse, currently serving over 500 life sciences companies, over 100 therapeutics areas, including cell and gene therapies, across 80 countries. As we continue to systematically develop our technologies and services, our alliance will enable us to broaden the distribution of our solutions and more broadly answer demand from regenerative medicine companies for temperature-controlled for supply chain services. We are proud to partner with EVERSANA to offer an advanced integrated supply chain solution to our collective base of clients. The regenerative therapy market is in its infancy with support requirements evolving and this alliance is designed to capture the vast opportunities at the “head of the stream.'”

About Cryoport, Inc.



Cryoport is the life sciences industry’s most trusted global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for temperature-sensitive life sciences commodities, serving the biopharmaceutical market with leading-edge logistics solutions for biologic materials, such as regenerative medicine, including immunotherapies, stem cells and CAR-T cells. Cryoport also provides a range of bioservices to the life sciences industry, including biostorage for biological specimens, materials and samples. Cryoport’s solutions are used by points-of-care, CRO’s, central laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers, university researchers et al; as well as the reproductive medicine market, primarily in IVF and surrogacy; and the animal health market, primarily in the areas of vaccines and reproduction. Cryoport’s proprietary Cryoport Express® Shippers, Cryoportal® Logistics Management Platform, leading-edge SmartPak II™ Condition Monitoring System and geo-sensing technology, paired with unparalleled cold chain logistics expertise and 24/7 client support, make Cryoport the end-to-end cold chain logistics partner that the industry trusts. Cryoport is dedicated to: simplifying global cold chain logistics through innovative technology, unmatched monitoring and data capture and support, including consulting; delivering the most advanced temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry; and providing vital information that provides peace of mind throughout the life of each logistics process.

For more information, visit www.cryoport.com. Sign up to follow @cryoport on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport.

About EVERSANA™



EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life science industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit EVERSANA.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements



Statements in this news release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cryoport, Inc.’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company’s cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company’s business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports including, but not limited to, the Company’s 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Cryoport, Inc. disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

SOURCE Cryoport, Inc.

Related Links

www.cryoport.com

PR Newswire source:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryoport-and-eversana-form-strategic-alliance-to-accelerate-regenerative-medicine-supply-chain-300883168.html