CureVac Covid-19 vaccine records 48% efficacy in final trial readout

CureVac COVID-19 vaccine records only 48% efficacy in final trial readout

July 1, 2021; 2:00 AM EDT

(Reuters; 

CureVac (5CV.DE) said its COVID-19 vaccine was 48% effective in the final analysis of its pivotal mass trial, only marginally better than the 47% reported after an initial read-out two weeks ago.

The German biotech firm said that efficacy, measured by preventing symptomatic disease, was slightly better at 53% when excluding trial participants older than 60 years, an age group that is by far the most severely affected.

CureVac said on June 16 its COVID-19 vaccine, known as CVnCoV, proved only 47% effective in an initial trial read-out and that new variants had proved a headwind, denting investor confidence in its ability to take on rival shots.

That wiped billions of euros from its market value.

/by