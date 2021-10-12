CureVac drops COVID-19 vaccine, pins hope on next-generation shots

October 12, 2021; 8:30 AM EDT (Updated 12:59 PM)

(Reuters) – CureVac NV (5CV.DE) said on Tuesday it will give up on its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate and instead focus on collaborating with GSK (GSK.L) to develop improved mRNA vaccine technology.

The German biotechnology company’s shares were off about 8% after earlier plunging as much as 13%, hitting their lowest since going public in August last year.

CureVac said it would abandon its application for approval from the European Medicines Agency for its first COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, after late-stage trials delivered disappointing results in June with 47% efficacy.

Abandoning the vaccine will avoid a potential overlap with approval timelines for its most advanced second-generation candidates, it said. The move also allows the company to focus on the race for new variant-specific vaccines, and for combination shots that prevent two or more infectious diseases.

 

