Cutera fires CEO, exec chairman as boardroom battle heats up

April 12 (Reuters) – Cutera Inc. (CUTR.O) has fired CEO David Mowry and Executive Chairman Daniel Plants for alleged violations of their employment contracts, the medical aesthetics device maker said on Wednesday, amid a raging boardroom battle.

Mowry and Plants on Monday released a statement saying the board had become “factionalized” and a group of directors had bungled the company’s succession planning after Mowry in January communicated his decision to leave.

The two top executives had also pushed for the removal of five of the board’s eight directors and called for a special stockholder meeting.

Cutera said Mowry and Plants had violated their employment agreements and fiduciary duties by disclosing “highly confidential internal deliberations of the board” in their statement.

Media representatives for Mowry and Plants did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Cutera’s decision to fire the executives comes a day after hedge fund Pura Vida warned the company of pushing ahead with steps to boost the share price if the directors fail to settle their disagreements.

The company said its board will make a formal recommendation about the special meeting demands from Plants and Mowry in due course.

The California-based company, which sells devices including laser treatments for tattoo removal and acne, said independent board member Sheila Hopkins has been appointed as interim CEO and the search for a permanent replacement was underway.

