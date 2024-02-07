CVS cuts 2024 profit forecast as medical procedures drive costs higher
Shares of CVS rose marginally to $74.32 in premarket trading.
The healthcare conglomerate, like rival Humana earlier, cited a late-year rise in medical care in the United States, including outpatient procedures among those enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, under which insurers are paid a set rate to manage healthcare for people 65 and older, or those with disabilities.
Humana cut its 2024 and 2025 profit forecasts because of the increased costs.
Investors might be relieved that CVS’s 2024 outlook was only trimmed, rather than cut substantially like Humana’s, said Morningstar analyst Julie Utterback. She said this was probably because the company has a more diversified business than Medicare-focused Humana.