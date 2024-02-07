CVS cuts 2024 profit forecast as medical procedures drive costs higher

Feb 7 (Reuters) – CVS Health (CVS.N) lowered its adjusted profit forecast for 2024 on Wednesday after an increase in medical care among older adults fueled costs in its insurance business in the fourth quarter.

The company, however, beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on strength in its drugstores and its pharmacy benefits management (PBM) unit, which negotiates drug prices between insurers and manufacturers.