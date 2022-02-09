https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/CVS-to-close-900-drugstores-in-three-years-to-beef-up-health-services-Reuters-11-18-21.jpg 503 960 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2022-02-09 15:13:152022-02-09 16:33:02CVS expects 70%-80% drop in COVID vaccine administration in 2022
CVS expects 70%-80% drop in COVID vaccine administration in 2022
February 9, 2022; 9:00 AM EST
(Reuters) – CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) said on Wednesday it expects to administer 70% to 80% fewer COVID-19 vaccines in 2022 compared with last year, adding that in-store diagnostic testing could fall 40% to 50%.
The company administered more COVID-19 vaccine boosters in the fourth quarter instead of the first quarter of 2022, as it had previously expected, executives said on a post-earnings call.
Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
