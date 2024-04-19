https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/ReutersCVSHealth9-6-2022.jpg 800 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-04-19 17:00:192024-04-22 10:00:40CVS loses latest bid to escape HIV patients’ discrimination lawsuit
CVS loses latest bid to escape HIV patients’ discrimination lawsuit
April 19 (Reuters) – CVS Health (CVS.N) has lost a bid to escape a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the company of discriminating against people with HIV by requiring them to receive their medications by mail.
U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco ruled on Friday that CVS was on notice that the mail-order program, administered by its Caremark pharmacy benefit manager division, could discriminate against people who need drugs for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, noting that plaintiffs had repeatedly asked to opt out of the program.