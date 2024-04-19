CVS loses latest bid to escape HIV patients’ discrimination lawsuit

Chen also rejected the company’s argument that the case should be dismissed because it was up to the employer health plans that contract with Caremark for pharmacy benefit management services to offer patients an opt-out. He said the plaintiffs’ allegations supported the claim that CVS controls the program and could work with employers to provide an opt-out.

The mail program “cuts off access to knowledgeable pharmacists and other critical benefits and services essential for people living with HIV,” Consumer Watchdog, an advocacy group that represents the plaintiffs, said in a statement on Friday.

“Our CVS Specialty network option is not discriminatory, and we continue to vigorously defend against this complaint,” CVS said in a statement.

The lawsuit, filed in February 2018, alleged that the employer plans and CVS Caremark discriminated against HIV patients by forcing them to use CVS Caremark’s own specialty pharmacy to obtain specialty drugs, rather than community pharmacies of their choice, to benefit from in-network pricing.