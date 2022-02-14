D.C., Maryland join others in easing COVID restrictions

(Reuters) – Washington, D.C. will no longer require people show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many businesses beginning on Tuesday, its mayor said, joining a slew of local leaders who are dialing back pandemic restrictions as the Omicron wave ebbs.

Mayor Muriel Bowser also announced on Monday that the city will no longer make masks mandatory in many indoor settings – including restaurants, bars, gyms and houses of worship – starting on March 1.

Masks will still be required in schools, libraries, nursing homes, public transit and healthcare facilities, among other settings.

Bowser said a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks spurred the decision to relax some of the emergency measures introduced in December.

“What we know is that we have to be nimble if something should change, like it changed in December with a new, very contagious variant,” the mayor told a news conference.