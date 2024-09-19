Daiichi Sankyo debuts Enhertu ad during Thursday Night Football

If you’re watching tonight’s Thursday Night Football game between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots, you’re going to see the debut of a less-likely ad – not for Pepsi, or DraftKings, or Tostitos, but for Enhertu, a drug that treats metastatic breast cancer. While not a traditional space to launch this type of campaign, Dan Switzer, the head of U.S. oncology business at Daiichi Sankyo, explains the company’s strategy for both the creative as well as the deployment of the campaign for its leading cancer medicine, and why it actually does make sense.

The “Not Today” commercial is Daiichi Sankyo’s first DTC campaign for Enhertu as well as the oncology space. “For us it represents a new phase in the life cycle of Enhertu. Until now, really all of our communication, education, and awareness efforts were directed towards the oncologist and other-healthcare-provider world,” Switzer told Med Ad News. “About 9 out of 10 patients living with metastatic breast cancer are going to be eligible for Enhertu at some point, so we want to make sure that patients and their caregivers really understand that Enhertu can be a life-changing medicine for them. Because of that expansion, we think this is exactly the right time to start talking directly to patients.”

The commercial spot isn’t local; it’s streaming on Amazon Prime and is a nationwide effort to directly reach not just patients but also the population at large. “One of the objectives is to educate and communicate with the metastatic breast cancer patient community and to make sure that we’re informing them about Enhertu and its potential benefits,” says Switzer. “We have also heard through this process that there’s a bit of a misperception about patients living with metastatic breast cancer, and so one of the reasons that the Thursday Night Football spot is where we’re debuting is so we can reach people who have loved ones or are in the lives of some of these patients – whether they’re caregivers, friends, or family.”

Permission to not be okay

The “Not Today” campaign was born and developed directly from the insights gained from patients – the fact that they wanted to see an authentic story. “We spoke to dozens of patients and patient advocacy groups, as well as HCP’s, and what resonated with this particular ad is that we show the highs and the lows of living with metastatic breast cancer,” says Switzer. “Often in this space a lot of ads will show the happy moments – walks on the beach, time with loved ones, and that’s really important, that’s what many of us live for. But what we also learned is that we need to shine a spotlight on the realities of living with metastatic breast cancer. You’ll also see moments of deep thoughtfulness, sadness, even concern with the backdrop of the black-and-white context. The patients that we spoke to, when we showed them this ad, many of them said that they felt heard, even validated, and some even said that the ad gave them permission to acknowledge that sometimes they’re not okay; it somehow lets them off the hook a little bit.” These insights were part of the strategy in going to the broader target audience of Thursday Night Football.

In addition to airing tonight, the ad will run three spots next week, during the pregame, the actual game, and post-game. In addition to the Amazon Thursday Night Football commercial spot, “Not Today” will also be streamed on other spots on Amazon and Hulu, along with social media platforms that include Instagram, Meta, and X. Daiichi Sankyo is also running print ads in People magazine. “Through streaming TV but also traditional TV, there just happen to be more options now,” says Switzer. “It also represents an evolution and enhancement in our ability to specifically target our campaigns and our communication to the people to whom it matters most. It’s analogous to our ability to tailor our medications to the patients who we think are the most likely to respond. On the marketing front, it’s about finding patients and other stakeholders who are most likely to care about this ad and this campaign.”

The “Not Today” campaign will run through the end of March 2025. As the company evaluates the effectiveness of the overall campaign, they won’t just be looking at the hard metrics. Switzer says the most important feedback will come from the patients, family members, and loved ones who watch it and how it resonates with them.

Enhertu was jointly developed and commercialized by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca under a global collaboration agreement.