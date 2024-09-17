Daiichi Sankyo-Merck’s ‘guided-missile’ cancer drug meets main goal in late-stage trial

ADCs are targeted cancer therapies that combine a monoclonal antibody with a cell-killing toxin and function like a “guided missile” against tumor cells while sparing healthy ones.

In the current study, the drug was tested in patients previously treated with a class of drugs known as tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI), which target mutations in specific proteins in the body that lead to unchecked cell growth.

TKIs have transformed cancer treatment, turning many cases from death sentences into manageable conditions.