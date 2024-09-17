Daiichi Sankyo-Merck’s ‘guided-missile’ cancer drug meets main goal in late-stage trial

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-09-17 07:57:252024-09-17 08:52:55Daiichi Sankyo-Merck’s ‘guided-missile’ cancer drug meets main goal in late-stage trial
Sept 17 (Reuters) – Daiichi Sankyo (4568.T) and Merck (MRK.N) said on Tuesday that their drug, patritumab deruxtecan, met the main goal of extending the time some patients with a form of lung cancer lived without their disease progressing in a late-stage study.
The trial, involving 586 patients, tested the drug against chemotherapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had a specific gene mutation leading to abnormal cell growth.
The treatment is one of three antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) included in Merck’s up to $22-billion joint development and commercialization deal with Daiichi Sankyo, signed last year.
