Dana-Farber Researchers Present Promising Kidney Cancer Trial Results

Researchers from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute are presenting an abstract of a Phase I/II trial at the ASCO 2020 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium of MK-6482 in advanced clear cell kidney cancer. The study was in 55 patients who had an average of three previous treatment regimens. The results are promising enough that a Phase III trial is planned.

In most patients with clear cell renal carcinoma, a tumor suppressor protein called Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) does not function. Because of this, hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) proteins accumulate inside the cancer cells, which incorrectly signals there is a shortage of oxygen. This activates blood vessel formation, stimulating tumor growth.

MK-6482 targets hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF)-2a, blocking cell growth, proliferation, and abnormal blood vessel formation. In their study, they reported a response rate of 24% across all risk categories of patients receiving the drug.

“A new drug as a single agent showing an overall response rate of 24% across all risk categories—poor, intermediate, and good and in a heavily refractory population—is quite promising,” said Toni Choueiri, first author of the abstract. Choueiri is director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology and the Jerome and Nancy Kohlberg Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.