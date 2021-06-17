Danaher Expands Life Sciences Segment with $9.6 Billion Acquisition

Danaher Expands Life Sciences Segment with $9.6 Billion Buy

Global science and technology innovator Danaher Corporation is adding another company to its ever-growing global operation.

On Thursday morning, Washington D.C.-based Danaher announced that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Aldevron for a whopping $9.6 billion.

Once the acquisition goes through, Aldevron will be branded within Danaher’s life sciences segment, while still operating as a standalone company.

“We are thrilled to have Aldevron join Danaher’s Life Sciences segment. For nearly 25 years, Aldevron has made tremendous contributions to the advancement of cell, gene and other novel therapies and vaccines,” said Danaher President and Chief Executive Officer Rainer M. Blair. “This acquisition will expand our capabilities into the important field of genomic medicine and help us support our customers and their critical mission to bring more life-saving therapies and vaccines to market faster.”

Danaher currently has over 20 operating companies that lead in diagnostics, life sciences and environmental and applied solutions.

The company’s life sciences segment currently has eight operating companies, which would make Aldevron the ninth if the acquisition is successful. A few of these companies include Molecular Devices, Cytiva and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences.

Privately-held Aldevron, based in North Dakota, manufactures plasmid DNA, mRNA and proteins for biopharmaceutical companies across various applications and employs about 600 people.

“Joining Danaher will help us expand our global reach and harness the power of the Danaher Business System to continue supporting our customers with best-in-class products and services,” said Michael Chambers, founder and executive chairman of Aldevron. “I’m incredibly excited for Aldevron to take this pivotal next step with Danaher and look forward to the tremendous impact we can make together in the expanding area of genomic medicine.”

Aldevron has had its fair share of partnership buzz so far this year. Just this week, Aldevron announced that it was entering a partnership with Aruvant Sciences in which Aldevron will support the development of Aruvant’s one-time investigational gene therapy for hypophosphatasia (HPP).

“Partnering with Aldevron enables us to tap into their cutting-edge expertise in manufacturing GMP-grade plasmid, a key component of pipeline products,” said Palani Palaniappan, Aruvant’s chief technology officer.

Aldevron has also been active in the COVID-19 space. In May, the company expanded its collaboration deal with longtime partner Moderna.

Under the partnership, Aldevron will provide Moderna with plasmid DNA to serve as a genetic template for the company’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine and other programs in its clinical pipeline.