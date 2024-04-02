Daryl Somma DiSalvo appointed as chief strategy officer, marketing

Inizio Evoke, a leading global health marketing, communications, and transformation platform, announced today the appointment of Daryl Somma DiSalvo to Chief Strategy Officer, leading the practice across the agency platform’s brand and creative business. In this role, she will oversee the development of client brand strategies, elevate the global strategy practice, and unlock transformative growth for health brands and businesses.

“Daryl’s track record of creating winning strategies for many of the world’s highest-profile brands is unmatched. Her approach to building healthcare brands that are grounded in both data-driven and behavioral insight will help us continue to deliver innovative work, elevate creative and commercial impact, and help our clients build more intimate connections with their customers,” said Reid Connolly, CEO & Founder, Inizio Evoke.

Daryl will partner with leaders and teams across Inizio Evoke to develop breakthrough strategies that transcend therapeutic areas, channels, and audiences and generate demand. As the platform-wide strategy function lead, she is responsible for further establishing and implementing strategy best practices, creating proprietary tools, and unlocking new potential for our existing and new clients’ businesses.

“I’m thrilled to join this talented team and to be able to leverage Inizio Evoke’s existing strengths in data, behavioral science, and technology to deliver work that helps our clients surpass their goals, as well as build new tools, capabilities, and innovations that drive our way of thinking about brands forward,” said Daryl Somma DiSalvo, Chief Strategy Officer, Marketing. “The Inizio Evoke promise to make ‘health more human’ is deeply resonant with me, and I look forward to amplifying this in how we approach strategy.”

Daryl joins Inizio Evoke from McCann Health New York, where she was most recently Chief Strategy Officer. She has a master’s degree in public health and more than 15 years of experience in health research and strategy, insights generation, and brand development. She joined Inizio Evoke in March, reporting to Cris Morton, Group President, Marketing.

Source: Inizio Evoke