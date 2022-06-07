Data-driven policy and market access firm Avalere joins Fishawack Health

Fishawack Health bolsters its commercialization service offering with its largest addition to date, welcoming US-based policy, market access, and transformation leader Avalere.

June 7, 2022, Washington DC – Fishawack Health (FH) announces the acquisition of leading healthcare consulting and advisory firm Avalere Health (Avalere) from Inovalon, which acquired the consultancy in 2015.

FH is a leading global commercialization partner for biopharmaceutical, medical technology, and wellness companies. A healthcare consulting firm for more than 20 years, Avalere partners with leading life sciences companies, health plans, providers, and investors to bring innovative, data-driven solutions to complex healthcare challenges.

The move marks the largest expansion of FH to date and allows clients to benefit from integrated offerings spanning policy, access, value, and evidence. The addition of Avalere’s more than 200 advisors deepens FH’s US market presence and diversifies its customer base. “Avalere is renowned for helping clients identify business strategies that navigate the evolving healthcare landscape. From policy to market access and transformation, the team offers a 360-degree perspective that reflects the interconnected nature of the healthcare system,” said Jon Koch, CEO at FH. “Avalere complements Fishawack’s global footprint with a deep understanding of US markets and public policy, including key government and commercial stakeholders. We are excited to welcome Avalere to FH.”

The deal marks another turning point in FH’s journey. Starting out as a Medical Communications agency in 2001, the company has developed into a global, full-service commercialization and healthcare advisory partner with services focused on evidence generation and access strategy, medical communications, scientific marketing, and strategic healthcare consulting.

Its capabilities are best-in-class individually but unite in seamless, integrated offerings based on each client’s unique challenge. Its services are underpinned by deep expertise in data and analytics, including proprietary applications in health economics and market access, and analytics-driven digital marketing.

“We are delighted to welcome the Avalere team to FH. They have built an outstanding client reputation. Combining our skills and experiences across HEOR, market access, and policy will allow us to partner with clients to provide a deeper set of integrated capabilities not offered by other firms,” says David Sykes, President of Policy, Access, Value, and Evidence at FH.

A technology-enabled partnership

FH and its principal investor, Bridgepoint, acquired Avalere from Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based platforms that empower data-driven healthcare. The divestiture will allow both Inovalon and Avalere to focus on their respective missions and goals.

“This transaction will drive increased focus by both Inovalon and Avalere on our respective core differentiators,” said Dr Keith Dunleavy, CEO of Inovalon. “At Inovalon, this focus is on providing the industry’s most advanced platform of cloud-based SaaS solutions empowering data-driven healthcare.”

Avalere will maintain access to Inovalon’s data resources, including the MORE2 Registry and 100% sample of Medicare Fee-for-Service (FFS) dataset. The MORE2 Registry is comprised of data on more than 1 million physicians, almost 600,000 clinical facilities, 348 million unique patients, and 68 billion medical events.

Avalere’s Health Economics and Advanced Analytics practice will remain within Inovalon as the Data Solutions segment of Inovalon Insights Business Unit and continue to focus on analytics leveraging Inovalon’s proprietary data assets.

An exciting, shared future for employees, clients, and customers

“Avalere is excited to join FH and combine our deep understanding of the US market with a truly global perspective,” said Elizabeth Carpenter, President at Avalere. “We look forward to collaborating and innovating with our new colleagues and offering our clients a broader set of integrated services.”

FH has built a diverse and inclusive culture that nurtures collaboration. Its collective teams imagine a healthier world and build the connections to make it happen, providing innovative solutions to the most complex healthcare challenges.

