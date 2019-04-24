The data privacy landscape in the U.S. is continuing to change rapidly.

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), passed in 2018, is now being updated with amendments which make the original law more aggressive. Washington State is poised to pass data privacy legislation, along with eight additional states. At the federal level, there are four proposed laws currently in Congress.

It won’t pay to wait for each of these laws to be introduced before addressing your data privacy needs. The risks and fines are too great.

Data Privacy Legislation Picking Up Speed: State and Federal Update

April 24, 2019

2:00 PM EST

David Reim, Chief Privacy Officer at DMD, will provide in-depth coverage on:

Current and proposed amendments to CCPA

A review of other states, including New Jersey and New York, which are close to voting on new legislation.

The four proposals currently under review by Congress and our best guess on direction and timing.

The key considerations for all healthcare organizations as they navigate and respond to fast-changing data privacy regulations

