David Stemler joins CultHealth as chief creative officer

CultHealth, an Indegene company, has appointed David Stemler as Chief Creative Officer. CultHealth is a full-service, healthcare marketing agency of record for many of the world’s top life sciences brands. David will help CultHealth define and shape its creative strategy and direction, and deliver engaging brand campaigns that aim to generate real business outcomes for clients.

David joins CultHealth with close to 15 years of diverse marketing and creative experience in life sciences and has been closely involved with blockbuster launches, startup acceleration, productization, the genomics revolution, and the advent of connected care. David has crafted several award-winning campaigns that helped many brands connect and engage effectively with healthcare professionals and consumers in the attention economy.

Most recently, David was the Executive Creative Director at CDM New York – part of the Omnicom Health Group, a leading healthcare marketing and communications network. Previously, he has worked with The Bloc – a health creative agency, and the Huffington Post.

“Life sciences brands are looking to dial up creativity and develop impactful content in an increasingly complex business and regulatory environment,” said Jeff Rothstein, CEO, CultHealth. “David is a creative genius, and I am thrilled to welcome him into the CultHealth family at an exciting time in our growth journey. We will double down on delivering more inspiring and engaging client campaigns.”

“There is a massive opportunity to help life sciences brands reimagine marketing and consumer engagement,” said David Stemler, Chief Creative Officer, CultHealth. “I am very excited to join CultHealth, build on the thriving culture and creative community here, and deliver breakthrough content for clients.”

