Deadline looming, White House sees spike in demand for at-home virus tests

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) – The White House on Thursday said Americans have increased requests for at-home COVID-19 tests as the federal government prepares to stop providing free tests on Friday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that “we’re going to do everything we can to get people their tests.”

