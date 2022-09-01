https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/ReutersCOVIDtests8-29-2022.jpg 695 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2022-09-01 20:10:502022-09-02 10:46:30Deadline looming, White House sees spike in demand for at-home virus tests
Deadline looming, White House sees spike in demand for at-home virus tests
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) – The White House on Thursday said Americans have increased requests for at-home COVID-19 tests as the federal government prepares to stop providing free tests on Friday.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that “we’re going to do everything we can to get people their tests.”
