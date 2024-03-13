Decoding health: transforming 80 percent of unstructured data into insights with NLP

By Adriano Botter, 90NORTH, an IPG Health company

Artificial intelligence (AI) surely stands at the forefront of one of the most transformative periods in the pharmaceutical industry. Its rapid drug discovery capabilities and potential for personalized patient care mark AI as a revolutionary influence in reshaping the pharmaceutical industry.

Central to this transformation is natural language processing (NLP), an AI facet that expands our data reach, as it can make sense of the vast amount of unstructured data we are sitting on (estimated at 80 percent of all data). Alongside machine learning and advanced data analysis, it provides deep insights into patient and HCP behaviors and preferences. By analyzing vast amounts of voice, video, and textual data, these technologies offer a nuanced understanding, enabling pharmaceutical companies to tailor strategies with unparalleled precision.

NLP significantly addresses the trend towards healthcare consumerism and the increasing focus on social determinants of health (SDOH). Through its lens, pharmaceutical companies gain a comprehensive and objective view of factors affecting health outcomes, transcending traditional boundaries. This approach incorporates patient decision, engagement, adherence behaviors, and socio-economic factors to improve treatment results.

The integration of NLP into pharmaceutical strategies aligns with the shift towards patient-centric care and outcomes-based models. Accessing conversational data allows companies to identify patterns and preferences crucial for designing interventions and support systems that personally resonate with patients and healthcare providers. This ensures treatments are clinically effective, accessible, equitable, and meet the needs of their intended audience.

Looking ahead, the role of AI, especially NLP in pharmaceuticals, is set to grow exponentially. The possibilities for further personalizing care, enhancing drug development, and improving patient outcomes are immense. Though the path demands continuous innovation, ethical considerations, and a dedication to using these technologies for the greater good, it paves the way for a healthier, equitable and personalized future.