Decoding health: transforming 80 percent of unstructured data into insights with NLP
By Adriano Botter, 90NORTH, an IPG Health company
Artificial intelligence (AI) surely stands at the forefront of one of the most transformative periods in the pharmaceutical industry. Its rapid drug discovery capabilities and potential for personalized patient care mark AI as a revolutionary influence in reshaping the pharmaceutical industry.
Central to this transformation is natural language processing (NLP), an AI facet that expands our data reach, as it can make sense of the vast amount of unstructured data we are sitting on (estimated at 80 percent of all data). Alongside machine learning and advanced data analysis, it provides deep insights into patient and HCP behaviors and preferences. By analyzing vast amounts of voice, video, and textual data, these technologies offer a nuanced understanding, enabling pharmaceutical companies to tailor strategies with unparalleled precision.
NLP significantly addresses the trend towards healthcare consumerism and the increasing focus on social determinants of health (SDOH). Through its lens, pharmaceutical companies gain a comprehensive and objective view of factors affecting health outcomes, transcending traditional boundaries. This approach incorporates patient decision, engagement, adherence behaviors, and socio-economic factors to improve treatment results.
The integration of NLP into pharmaceutical strategies aligns with the shift towards patient-centric care and outcomes-based models. Accessing conversational data allows companies to identify patterns and preferences crucial for designing interventions and support systems that personally resonate with patients and healthcare providers. This ensures treatments are clinically effective, accessible, equitable, and meet the needs of their intended audience.
Looking ahead, the role of AI, especially NLP in pharmaceuticals, is set to grow exponentially. The possibilities for further personalizing care, enhancing drug development, and improving patient outcomes are immense. Though the path demands continuous innovation, ethical considerations, and a dedication to using these technologies for the greater good, it paves the way for a healthier, equitable and personalized future.
|Adriano Botter is executive product director at 90NORTH, an IPG Health company. With expertise in digital transformation, Adriano serves as the executive sponsor for the creative use of AI, data, and technology. He currently is Executive Director and EVP, Product Director at 90North, an IPG Health company, where he leads a team that blends cutting-edge technologies, machine learning algorithms, and unparalleled data visualization to uncover unexpected insights, guiding clients towards more customer-centric and inclusive strategies.
Over his notable 16-year career in advertising, Adriano has excelled at esteemed agency networks like WPP and IPG, delivering impactful data and digital projects for iconic global brands such as Jaguar, Land Rover, Apple, WWF, Astra Zeneca, Nestlé, J&J, Bayer, and GSK. His outstanding work has been recognized by prestigious festivals and awards, including El Ojo, Cannes Lions, Effie Awards, Awwwards, and FWA. Previously, as Global Chief Digital Officer at McCann Health, Adriano oversaw the network’s global digital and data initiatives. Before this, he held leadership roles in renowned agencies, driving Digital, Data, Media, Strategy, and Engagement efforts.