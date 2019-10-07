Oct 7 (Reuters) – A U.S. lawmaker on Monday introduced a bill that seeks to regulate e-cigarette makers by capping the amount of nicotine in the vapes they manufacture to make them less addictive.

The bill, introduced by Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, is the latest effort by lawmakers to clamp down on e-cigarette use, given a spike in underage vaping.

The bill seeks to stymie use of e-cigarettes among youth by allowing e-liquids, solutions of nicotine and other chemical compounds that are heated and inhaled by users to contain no more than 20 milligrams per milliliter of nicotine.

It would also allow the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to lower this cap and give the agency the flexibility to regulate the design and function of e-cigarettes.