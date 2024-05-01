https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Ozempic-NovoNordisk.jpg 385 678 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-01 08:04:122024-05-01 08:58:38Denmark to restrict Ozempic, other GLP-1 drugs, to treat type 2 diabetes
Denmark to restrict Ozempic, other GLP-1 drugs, to treat type 2 diabetes
COPENHAGEN, May 1 (Reuters) – Denmark will start putting patients suffering from type 2 diabetes on cheaper drugs before prescribing so-called GLP-1 drugs such as Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) Ozempic, the Danish Medicines Agency said on Wednesday.
In 2023, 50% of new patients suffering from type 2 diabetes began treatment with a reimbursed GLP-1 drug without trying a cheaper alternative first, the Medicines Agency said.
Demand for Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug Ozempic has soared as many people have started using the diabetes drug for its weight-loss effects.