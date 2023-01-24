Dentsu appoints Greg Reilly as president, dentsu health

New York, NY – January 24, 2023 – Dentsu today announced it has appointed healthcare industry veteran, Greg Reilly, as President of dentsu health. In his role, Reilly will continue to drive the rapid growth and innovation of health marketing services across dentsu. Dentsu health provides strategic media, creative, analytics, and consulting services for rare disease and specialty pharma, as well as unlocking health capabilities and growth for clients across the global dentsu network.

“The health landscape is changing rapidly. The convergence of technology and the evolution of diagnosis and treatment has prompted brands in the space to seek out agile and globally-scaled partners to help them identify and design for what’s coming round the corner,” said Reilly. “The response from the industry since we launched nearly two years ago has been incredibly positive and that is allowing us to attract the best talent and tackle some of the sector’s biggest challenges.”

“During his 20-year career in healthcare, Greg has truly demonstrated a passion and commitment to the industry, and he continues to show a relentless energy to challenge, build and grow businesses that drive outcomes not just for clients, but for society as a whole,” said Masaya Nakamura, Chief Integrated Solutions Officer, dentsu. “Greg has been fundamental to the growth journey of dentsu health and under his leadership we’ll build on the momentum of recent client wins and high-profile hires as we bring new innovations to market.”

As one of the co-founders, Reilly was a driving force behind the launch of dentsu health in 2021, taking up the role of EVP, Global Clients. Prior to dentsu, he was the EVP of CX and Industry Sales at Outcome Health, a leading health technology company, tasked with reimagining and delivering a seamless customer experience to drive commercial growth with the industry’s largest Hospital Systems and Pharmaceutical Manufacturers. As part of the leadership team at Outcome Health, Reilly helped deliver a successful merger with Patient Point Health Technologies in 2021.

Prior to Outcome Health, Greg was the Chief Client Officer at Publicis Health Media (PHM), a leading health media planning and buying agency, where he worked with clients including Sanofi, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Hospital Corporation of America, NovoNordisk, Biogen, Daiichi-Sankyo, Merck Serono and more.

Since its launch, dentsu health has bolstered its suite of solutions across creative, media, and CXM, unlocking new opportunities that generate growth through good for health & wellness brands. Dentsu health’s team of experts unifies people with a shared belief for all to benefit from and thrive in the future of health and provides the single point of contact now required by many of the top brands across pharma, payer, provider, device and over-the-counter (OTC).

