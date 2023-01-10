Despite slowdown in COVID, Pfizer promises growth

Pfizer forecasted stable growth in the coming years, driven by a strong product push to cushion its non-COVID business and exclusivity losses, according to company chairman and Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla, M.D., Monday.

Speaking at a fireside chat at the 41st annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Bourla said that the upcoming wave of product launches would be the biggest in the company’s history and, coupled with other business development opportunities, form the foundation of what he believes is a strong growth strategy for Pfizer.

Here is a rundown of the company’s predictions: