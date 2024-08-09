Developers of vapes for migraine, asthma will need to win over skeptics

The companies and experts say inhalation can relieve pain in seconds, with fewer side effects than pills, but their ambitions to sell devices resembling vapes in the medical sphere, amid growing concerns about their health impacts, will be a tough task.

For now, Qnovia and MIIST will launch their products initially as prescription-only nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) treatments, while Greentank is initially targeting the use of its heating chip in recreational cannabis and nicotine vapes.

The companies ultimately aim to see their devices delivering a wide range of drugs and Douglas Dunlap, chief commercial officer at Greentank, cites migraine medication as an example.

A common method of administering migraine treatment is via a pill, which takes up to an hour to kick in and can include symptoms such as vomiting and dizziness.

“If we could shorten that, it would be a huge success for us,” said Dunlap, a former executive at vape gaint JUUL, adding vapes can deliver a hit within 60 seconds.

Three billion people globally suffer from migraines, according to the World Health Organization. Hundreds of millions more have conditions like asthma or pulmonary diseases, treated with inhaled medications.