Dexcom launches over-the-counter continuous glucose sensors in the US

Aug 26 (Reuters) – Dexcom (DXCM.O) said on Monday its over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor, Stelo, is now available for use in the United States at a price of up to $99.

Stelo was cleared by the U.S. health regulator in March for use by adults aged 18 and older who do not use insulin, making it the the first continuous glucose monitor available for over-the-counter sales.

Patients could buy a pack of two sensors at a one-time price of $99 or opt for a subscription to get a monthly delivery for $89, Dexcom said.