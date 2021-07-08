Doceree Bolsters Senior Leadership with Appointment of President, North America

— Innovative physician marketing company taps healthcare industry veteran Stephen Hoelper to spearhead development of new programmatic solutions and strategic platform growth

PARSIPPANY, NJ – July 8, 2021 – Doceree Inc., the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic marketing, announced today the appointment of Stephen Hoelper as the company’s president, North America. As the organization’s growth progresses in the United States, Hoelper’s product development and digital marketing expertise in the pharmaceutical and healthcare space reinforces Doceree’s senior leadership to strategically drive platform advancements to facilitate the delivery of meaningful and impactful messages to physicians.

Hoelper joins the company with two decades of experience and a comprehensive understanding of all segments of the healthcare spectrum. With a propensity for developing and introducing innovative products into the market, he connects with the global physician marketing enterprise to elevate programmatic interactions between pharma marketers and physicians. In addition, his knack for conceptualizing new technologies will increase Doceree’s pipeline of solutions that maximize the efficiency of personalized communications executed by pharma marketers.

“Our physician marketing business is emerging in the United States as pharmaceutical and healthcare brands have transformed their communication practices with medical professionals to be more prevalent on digital platforms,” said Harshit Jain MD, Founder and Global CEO, Doceree. “Stephen has a history of being at the forefront of innovative healthcare offerings. His forward-thinking go-to market strategies in the healthcare space is a tremendous asset for our team as we continue to evolve the physician marketing category.”

During his career, Hoelper has enriched his aptitude in the healthcare sector with responsibilities in research and development, product management, marketing and sales. Prior to being selected to be at the helm of Doceree’s operations in North America, he was vice president of innovation and products at Comcast-NBCUniversal. Previously, he was a founding member of Merck’s skunkworks digital solution division and Vree Health, a digital services start-up and subsidiary of Merck.

“The advanced programmatic solutions that Doceree has introduced into the market has led this to be an incredible moment to join the company,” stated Hoelper. “During my career, I set out to improve interactions held with physicians and patients. As our AI-based platform pioneers new effective communications for marketers, our team will expand the usage of digital channels as a formidable marketing asset for pharmaceutical and healthcare businesses.”

Hoelper received his MBA from Babson College, has completed executive education at Columbia and the University of Pennsylvania, is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt and is the chairman of the board at Easterseals New Jersey, a large non-profit that helps people with disabilities live, work, learn and play.

About Doceree

Doceree is the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic marketing. It aims to address the problem of rising cost of healthcare by bringing efficiency and effectiveness to physician engagement by using data and creativity in physician marketing. To learn more, visit doceree.com.

