Doctors struggle to get Wegovy for older Americans with heart disease

“If there’s a medication that can help reduce your risk further and help control your symptoms and reduce hospitalization, to have insurance say that it’s not going to be covered is problematic,” said one of the physicians, Dr. Noor Khan, a specialist in obesity and bariatric medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

“I have not been able to determine the pattern of who is getting covered and who is not – even when we have evidence of MI (myocardial infarction, meaning heart attack) or stroke,” added Dr. Holly Lofton of New York University Langone, a general practitioner specializing in obesity.

Medicare, which provides medical coverage for Americans age 65 and older, is prohibited by law from paying for weight-loss drugs or other types of so-called lifestyle medicines.