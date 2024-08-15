Doctors struggle to get Wegovy for older Americans with heart disease

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) – Older Americans are having little success getting prescriptions for weight-loss drug Wegovy covered by Medicare despite the federal healthcare program’s decision to pay for patients with obesity at risk of heart disease, according to their doctors.
 
In interviews with Reuters, seven obesity and heart disease specialists from various parts of the United States said their prescriptions for the Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) drug have been denied repeatedly by the healthcare companies that administer Medicare drug benefits, with some prescriptions approved only following an appeal for each application.
 
One doctor said that none of the 10 or more appeals she sends each month are granted. Two other physicians said their success rate with appeals was between 10% and 50% for patients with a history of heart attack or stroke.
 

“If there’s a medication that can help reduce your risk further and help control your symptoms and reduce hospitalization, to have insurance say that it’s not going to be covered is problematic,” said one of the physicians, Dr. Noor Khan, a specialist in obesity and bariatric medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
 
“I have not been able to determine the pattern of who is getting covered and who is not – even when we have evidence of MI (myocardial infarction, meaning heart attack) or stroke,” added Dr. Holly Lofton of New York University Langone, a general practitioner specializing in obesity.
Medicare, which provides medical coverage for Americans age 65 and older, is prohibited by law from paying for weight-loss drugs or other types of so-called lifestyle medicines.
 

