Don’t cook chicken in NyQuil, FDA warns after TikTok challenge

,
chicken

Don’t cook chicken in NyQuil, FDA warns after TikTok challenge

Sept 21 (Reuters) – Cooking chicken in cough medicine NyQuil is not only silly and unappetizing but can also be very unsafe, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said, following the “sleepy chicken” TikTok challenge.

A number of videos challenged people to cook chicken in NyQuil, which contains acetaminophen, dextromethorphan and doxylamine, or another similar over-the-counter cough and cold medication, according to the FDA.

Boiling medicine can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways, the FDA said in a notice dated Sept. 15. read more

“Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs.”

This is not the first time the FDA has warned against social media challenges that use non-prescription medicine.

In September 2020, a similar warning was issued by the FDA after reports of teenagers getting admitted to emergency rooms or dying after participating in the “Benadryl Challenge” on the short-video app. read more

Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Pfizer stops enrollment in Paxlovid trial in standard-risk population
Rune Labs gets FDA clearance to use Apple Watch to track Parkinson's symptoms
Baby formula makers raced for FDA approval. They may be waiting a while
FDAReuters Bluebird bio's blood disorder therapy effective - FDA staff
FDA sets hearing date for Covis' beleaguered preterm birth drug
FDA U.S. FDA to review Perrigo's birth control pill for OTC use in November
U.S. COVID vaccine rollout for young children will pick up pace
U.S. FDA staff says Moderna COVID vaccine effective and safe for children