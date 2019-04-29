Dova Pharmaceuticals Receives Positive Opinion from CHMP for DOPTELET® (avatrombopag) for the Treatment of Thrombocytopenia in Patients with Chronic Liver Disease

Positive Opinion based on positive efficacy and safety data from two Phase 3 clinical trials

DURHAM, N.C., April 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) today announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion for the use of DOPTELET® for the treatment of severe thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease (CLD) who are scheduled to undergo an invasive procedure.

“CHMP’s positive opinion for DOPTELET marks another significant achievement for Dova, a key step forward in our efforts to expand the availability of DOPTELET to patients with thrombocytopenia and CLD globally,” said Dr. David Zaccardelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dova. “We look forward to continuing to work with the EMA to obtain marketing authorization approval in Q3 2019.”

The submission was supported by safety and efficacy data from two global Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials (ADAPT-1 [N=231] and ADAPT-2 [N=204]), conducted in adults with thrombocytopenia (platelet count of less than 50,000/µL) and CLD. DOPTELET was shown to be superior to placebo in increasing the proportion of patients not requiring platelet transfusions or rescue procedures for bleeding up to 7 days following a scheduled procedure in both trials in both the 40 mg (ADAPT-1, 88% vs. 38%, p <0.0001; ADAPT-2, 88% vs. 33%; p<0.0001), and 60 mg (ADAPT-1, 66% vs. 23%, p <0.0001; ADAPT-2, 69% vs. 35%; p=0.0006) treatment groups. DOPTELET was also superior to placebo at the two secondary efficacy endpoints in each trial, the proportion of patients achieving a platelet count equal to or greater than 50,000/µL, and the magnitude of the change in platelet counts from baseline to procedure day.

DOPTELET, a second generation, orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist (TPO-RA), was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease (CLD) who are scheduled to undergo a procedure in May 2018.

Indications and Important Safety Information

(Based on FDA-Approved Labeling)

INDICATIONS

DOPTELET (avatrombopag) is approved for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease who are scheduled to undergo a procedure.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

DOPTELET is a thrombopoietin (TPO) receptor agonist and TPO receptor agonists have been associated with thrombotic and thromboembolic complications in patients with chronic liver disease. Portal vein thrombosis has been reported in patients with chronic liver disease treated with TPO receptor agonists. In the ADAPT-1 and ADAPT-2 clinical trials, there was 1 treatment-emergent event of portal vein thrombosis in a patient (n=1/430) with chronic liver disease and thrombocytopenia treated with DOPTELET.

Consider the potential increased thrombotic risk when administering DOPTELET to patients with known risk factors for thromboembolism, including genetic prothrombotic conditions (Factor V Leiden, Prothrombin 20210A, Antithrombin deficiency or Protein C or S deficiency).

DOPTELET should not be administered to patients with chronic liver disease in an attempt to normalize platelet counts.

CONTRAINDICATIONS:

None

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions (≥ 3%) are: pyrexia, abdominal pain, nausea, headache, fatigue, and edema peripheral.

Please see full Prescribing Information for DOPTELET (avatrombopag) www.doptelet.com

About Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for diseases where there is a high unmet need, with an initial focus on addressing thrombocytopenia. Dova’s proprietary pipeline includes one commercial product, DOPTELET, for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipated”, “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, and similar expressions, and are based on Dova’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the potential timing of approval by the EMA of DOPTELET for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with CLD who are scheduled to undergo a procedure, and the potential to expand the treatment applications for DOPTELET. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, increased regulatory requirements, Dova’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Dova’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 5, 2019 and Dova’s other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Dova as of the date of this release, and Dova assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

