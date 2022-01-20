Dozens of firms to make cheap version of Merck COVID pill for poorer nations

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) – Nearly 30 generic drugmakers in Asia, Africa and the Middle East will make cheap versions of Merck & Co’s (MRK.N) COVID-19 pill, under a landmark U.N.-backed deal to give poorer nations wider access to a drug seen as a weapon in fighting the pandemic.

Merck’s early greenlight to production of its anti-viral pill molnupiravir by other companies during the pandemic is a rare example in the pharmaceutical sector, which usually protects its patented treatments for longer periods.

However, there are questions about molnupiravir which has shown low efficacy in trials and has raised concerns for side-effects, and lengthy procedures for appovals may delay supplies in many poorer nations for months.

Under the deal, negotiated by the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) with Merck, the U.S. company will not receive royalties for the sale of the low-cost version of the pill while the pandemic continues.

The MPP said the deal stipulated the pill would be distributed to 105 less-developed nations.

A molnupiravir course of 40 pills for five days is expected to cost about $20 in poorer nations, an MPP official involved in the talks with drugmakers told Reuters, citing initial estimates from drugmakers, which are subject to change.

That is far below the $700 per course the United States agreed to pay for an initial delivery of 1.7 million courses, but twice as high as first estimated by the World Health Organization (WHO)-backed programme to procure COVID-19 drugs and vaccines for the world. read more