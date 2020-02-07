Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announces the launch of Trientine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 250 mg, in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Trientine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 250 mg, a therapeutically equivalent generic version of Syprine® (trientine hydrochloride) Capsules, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

“We are pleased to provide this convenient alternative for patients, pharmacists and distribution partners,” explains Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Dr. Reddy’s North America Generics. “Our product can be stored at room temperature (20°C to 25°C or 68°F to 77°F) throughout the product shelf life of 24 months.”

For more information, please refer to full Prescribing Information.

The Syprine® brand and generic products had U.S. sales of approximately $94.2 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2019 according to IMS Health*.

Dr. Reddy’s Trientine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 250 mg are available in 100 count bottles.

Syprine® is a trademark of Alton Pharma.

*IMS National Sales Perspective: Retail and Non-Retail MAT December 2019

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses – Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosiimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management’s current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “potential”, or “continue” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates , interest rates , persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization , including related integration issues.

The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.

