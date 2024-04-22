https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/ReutersUnitedHealthGroup6-21-2022.jpg 800 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-04-22 09:14:462024-04-22 10:10:54Drug distributor Cardinal Health to lose OptumRx contracts
Drug distributor Cardinal Health to lose OptumRx contracts
April 22 (Reuters) – Cardinal Health (CAH.N) said on Monday its contracts with UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH.N) OptumRx will not be renewed after they expire at the end of June, sending the drug distributor’s shares down over 4% in premarket trade.
It said it expects to partially offset the impact of losing the OptumRx contracts, which contributed 16% of Cardinal’s total revenue in fiscal year 2023, through a combination of customer additions and growth in its high-margin specialty pharmacy business.