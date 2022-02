Drug distributors, J&J agree to finalize $26 billion opioid settlement

The lawsuits accuse the distributors of lax controls that allowed massive amounts of addictive painkillers to be diverted into illegal channels, and that drugmakers, including J&J, downplayed the risk of addiction when marketing the pain medicines.

The proposed settlement calls for the distributors to pay up to $21 billion over 18 years and for J&J to pay up to $5 billion over nine years. About $2.3 billion is set aside to cover fees and expenses of plaintiffs’ lawyers and state attorneys general.

“Billions of dollars are now going to flow to treatment, recovery, education and abating this public health crisis,” said Paul Geller, a lawyer for local governments at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd.

Most states are settling. All four companies continue to face claims in Alabama, Oklahoma, Washington and West Virginia, while New Hampshire did not settle with J&J. The companies recently also agreed to settle with Native American tribes. read more

Peter Mougey, a plaintiffs’ lawyer at the law firm Levin Papantonio involved in the negotiations, said over 7,000 local governments opted into the settlement. “Almost 40 states are 99% or higher,” he said of participation within the states.

It is likely the biggest, though not the last, settlement to result from opioid litigation.

This month, the Sackler family owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma in its bankruptcy proposed a revised settlement worth up to $6 billion that would resolve claims the company fueled the epidemic. Drugmaker Mallinckrodt this month won bankruptcy court approval for a $1.7 billion settlement. read more

Other drugmakers like Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) as well as major pharmacy chains remain in litigation. Talks with those companies are ongoing, Stein said.

