Drug distributors settle New York opioid claims for up to $1.18 billion

Hunter Shkolnik, a lawyer for Nassau County at the law firm Napoli Shkolnik, in a statement said that unlike the proposed national settlement, the New York deal “is not contingent on the rest of the country or other states joining.”

In a joint statement, the distributors called the settlement “an important step toward finalizing a broad settlement with states, counties, and political subdivisions.”

Nearly 500,000 people died from opioid overdoses in the United States from 1999 to 2019, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the crisis appeared to have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC last week said provisional data showed that 2020 was a record year for drug overdose deaths with 93,331, up 29% from a year earlier. Opioids were involved in 74.7%, or 69,710, of those fatalities. read more

Justice Jerry Garguilo, who is presiding over the trial in Central Islip, on Tuesday morning granted a request by lawyers for the state and counties to drop the distributors from the case, without discussing the terms of the deal.

The New York trial will continue against three drugmakers accused of deceptively marketing their painkillers – Endo International Plc (ENDP.O), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) and AbbVie Inc’s (ABBV.N) Allergan unit.

Ahead of the trial, Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $263 million to resolve the claims by the state and counties. Pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O), CVS Health Corp (CVS.N), Rite Aid Corp (RAD.N) and Walmart Inc (WMT.N) agreed to settle with the counties for a combined $26 million. read more

James’ office said that of the nearly $1.18 billion the distributors agreed to pay, more than $1 billion will go toward addressing the epidemic. The counties have said the money will be used for mental health and addiction programs.