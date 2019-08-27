Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Business > Lawsuits > Mallinckrodt shares fall after unfavorable patent ruling
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Mallinckrodt shares fall after unfavorable patent ruling

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Tuesday, August 27th, 2019

 

Drugmaker Mallinckrodt’s shares fall 12 percent after unfavorable patent ruling

 

(Reuters) – Shares of Mallinckrodt Plc (MNK.N) fell 12% on Tuesday after a U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a federal district court’s decision to reject the drugmaker’s patent infringement lawsuit against Praxair Inc’s nitric oxide drug product delivery system.

In 2017, a federal judge in Delaware invalidated Mallinckrodt’s patents for the respiratory treatment system, Inomax, saying Praxair did not infringe the patents.

Mallinckrodt said on Tuesday it was “disappointed” by the decision, and would consider all available legal options.

The company’s shares were down nearly 12% at $3.74.

 

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mallinckrodt-stocks/drugmaker-mallinckrodts-shares-fall-12-after-unfavorable-patent-ruling-idUSKCN1VH1X6?il=0

 

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

August 2019 Focus: AI, AR/VR, Top 200 Medicines, Lions Health Takeaways, and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC